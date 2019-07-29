Daniel Craig wants Ed Sheeran for 'Bond 25' theme

James Bond star Daniel Craig is eyeing singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran as the voice of the 25th film in the action spy franchise.

A source told The Sunday Mirror that it was the actor's daughter Ella who introduced him to Sheeran's music.

"Daniel was introduced to Ed's music by his daughter Ella. She loves Ed, and Daniel now really likes his stuff too and wants Ed for the theme tune," the insider said.

Craig, 51, is not only reprising his role as Agent 007 but also attached to the project as one of the producers.

The other producers want Adele, who sang the iconic theme for "Skyfall", but it is said that the actor has a "huge sway" on the project.

"There was the talk of Adele doing it again as her song was such major hit, but Ed is under serious consideration. Daniel is not just the lead actor in the movie but also one of the producers, so he has huge sway over every aspect.

"The sticking point is that Ed translates more to a younger generation, while Adele was more across all ages - so there are other artists they're also looking at," the source said.

Other artistes are also said to be in the running. Dan Romer is attached to compose the original score of the film.

Directed by Cary Fukunaga, the currently untitled 25th Bond film, which will be Craig's fifth and final outing as the fictitious British spy, is set to be released on April 8, 2020.