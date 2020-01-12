Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' has a fair second day

The Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak, which hit screens on Friday (January 11, 2020), opened on a fair note at the domestic box office, collecting around Rs five crore on day one. The film is expected to witness good growth today and rake in the moolah. Speaking to Deccan Herald, trade analyst Prateek R Dubey says the Meghna Gulzar-helmed movie's net collections will be between Rs seven crore and Rs nine crore.

"The average occupancy for Chhapaak is between 30 per cent and 43 per cent, which is quite impressive considering that it deals with a sensitive issue," he adds.



Chhapaak arrived in theatres alongside the Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji and this has resulted in it getting a smaller release than expected. While Deepika's movie secured 1,700 screens, the period-drama released in 3,800 theatres. Despite this, Chhapaak and Tanhaji's occupancy rates are comparable, which suggests Meghna Gulzar's movie has clicked with the target audience.



Chhapaak seems to have impressed most critics and this should help it have an above-average first Sunday. Either way, its fate will ultimately depend on whether it stays stable once the initial buzz disappears.

The film is based on the struggles faced by acid survivor Laxmi Agarwal and features Deepika Padukone in a shocking avatar. The cast also includes Vikrant Massey, Payal Nair and Anand Tiwari.

Coming back to Deepika, she will next be seen in Kabir Khan's 83, featuring Ranveer Singh as the legendary Kapil Dev. The sports-drama, which highlights India's triumph in the 1983 Cricket World Cup, will arrive in theatres on April 10, 2020.