Deepika Padukone's first look from 'Project K' unveiled

The makers of Project K revealed the first look of Bollywood star Deepika Padukone from the much-anticipated film, describing her character as a hope for a better tomorrow.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the big-budget sci-fi movie also stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan.

Vyjayanthi Movies, the banner behind Project K, shared the poster on its official Twitter page on Monday night.

"A hope comes to light, for a better tomorrow. This is @DeepikaPadukone from #ProjectK," the production house captioned Deepika's first look.

In a new post shared Tuesday, the banner said the actor's character was someone who "carries the hope of a new world" in her eyes.

Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika and Ashwin will unveil the film's official title, trailer, and release date on the first day of San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) in the US.

At the Comic-Con, scheduled to take place from July 20 to 23, Vyjayanthi Movies will host conversations and performances, providing audiences with a glimpse into "India's vibrant culture and awe-inspiring world of science fiction".

According to a press note issued by the makers, Project K will be the first-ever Indian film to debut at SDCC.

Disha Patani also rounds out the cast of the multilingual movie.