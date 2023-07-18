Deepika Padukone's first look from 'Project K' unveiled

Deepika Padukone's first look from 'Project K' unveiled

In a new post shared Tuesday, the banner said the actor's character was someone who 'carries the hope of a new world' in her eyes.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 18 2023, 12:24 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2023, 12:24 ist
'A hope comes to light, for a better tomorrow. This is @DeepikaPadukone from #ProjectK,' the production house captioned Deepika's first look. Credit: Twitter/@VyjayanthiFilms

The makers of Project K revealed the first look of Bollywood star Deepika Padukone from the much-anticipated film, describing her character as a hope for a better tomorrow.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the big-budget sci-fi movie also stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan.

Vyjayanthi Movies, the banner behind Project K, shared the poster on its official Twitter page on Monday night.

"A hope comes to light, for a better tomorrow. This is @DeepikaPadukone from #ProjectK," the production house captioned Deepika's first look.

In a new post shared Tuesday, the banner said the actor's character was someone who "carries the hope of a new world" in her eyes.

Also Read | Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi-starrer 'Merry Christmas' to hit screens on December 15

Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika and Ashwin will unveil the film's official title, trailer, and release date on the first day of San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) in the US.

At the Comic-Con, scheduled to take place from July 20 to 23, Vyjayanthi Movies will host conversations and performances, providing audiences with a glimpse into "India's vibrant culture and awe-inspiring world of science fiction".

According to a press note issued by the makers, Project K will be the first-ever Indian film to debut at SDCC.

Disha Patani also rounds out the cast of the multilingual movie.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Deepika Padukone
Entertainment News
bollywood

Related videos

What's Brewing

American sanctuary wants to import ghariyal from India

American sanctuary wants to import ghariyal from India

Salman feels 'Bigg Boss' is an extension of his life

Salman feels 'Bigg Boss' is an extension of his life

Leopard spotted roaming on sets at Film City in Mumbai

Leopard spotted roaming on sets at Film City in Mumbai

Netflix shielded from Hollywood strike by global crew

Netflix shielded from Hollywood strike by global crew

ISRO succeeds in Chandrayaan-3's 2nd orbit-raising move

ISRO succeeds in Chandrayaan-3's 2nd orbit-raising move

K'taka: PAC seeks inquiry by agency on Covid management

K'taka: PAC seeks inquiry by agency on Covid management

Taking rupee global is a slow, long process

Taking rupee global is a slow, long process

US FDA approves RSV shot for infants

US FDA approves RSV shot for infants

 