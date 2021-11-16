Did you know Sean Connery was offered a role in 'Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone'?

It is no secret that Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone was one of the most popular films of the 2000s. The fantasy drama, an adaptation of noted author J K Rowling's popular novel of the same name, appealed to the younger generation due to its engaging screenplay and grand presentation.

While almost everyone knows about the positive response to the flick and its rich legacy, a section of the audience may not be aware of the fact that Scottish legend Sean Connery was offered a role in the movie but turned it down.

The makers wanted the 'Original Bond' to play Albus Dumbledore, Hogwarts' legendary headmaster, but things did not work out as he didn't like the subject. The team eventually roped in Richard Harris, who took up the part to please his granddaughter.

The Irish star added depth to the grand character and did justice to the gripping lines that were an important part of the narrative This proved to be one of the major factors that helped Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone emerge as a critical and commercial success when it hit the screens in the US on this day 20 years ago.

The biggie, which starred Daniel Radcliffe in the titular role. revolved around the protagonist's first year at Hogwarts-- a school for young wizards. It had an impressive cast that included Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Maggie Smith and the late Alan Rickman.

Harris reprised his role in Chamber of Secrets, garnering a fair deal of attention with his performance. He wanted to be part of Prisoner of Azkaban but that didn't happen as he passed away in 2002. The producers eventually roped in Michael Gambon to replace him in the series. The veteran added his own touch to the character, thus averting comparisons with Harris. He went to play Dumbledore in the remaining instalments of the Harry Potter saga, receiving plenty of global recognition.