Disha Patani to act opposite Mahesh Babu in 'SSMB 28': Reports

Telugu star Mahesh Babu is set to collaborate with ace filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas for a film being referred to as SSMB 28. According to the latest reports, Bollywood actor Disha Patani may soon be roped in to play the leading lady opposite 'Prince' in the biggie. If this happens, the film will mark her first collaboration with the mass hero.

The MS Dhoni star had made her acting and Tollywood debut with the Varun Tej-starrer Loafer and it remains to be seen whether SSMB 28 proves to be a good comeback vehicle for her. Interestingly, there have also been reports of Pooja Hegde, who collaborated with 'Guruji' for Aravinda Sametha and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, playing the female lead in the film. There is a distinct possibility of SSMB 28 being a 'two-heroine' project.

Disha, meanwhile, is in the limelight because of her stylish look in the Seeti Maar song from Radhe, which is her second film with Bharat co-star and Bollywood's 'Bhai' Salman Khan. The film has been directed by Prabhudeva and is slated to release in theatres and on OTT on May 13.

There has been a talk of Disha acting opposite Prabhas in the actioner Salaar but this has not been confirmed. She was to make her Kollywood debut with Sundar C's magnum opus Sangamithra but the film was put on hold.

Mahesh Babu, on the other hand, was last seen in the Sankranti release Sarileru Neekevvaru, which marked his first collaboration with actor Rashmika Mandanna. The film did well at the box office despite facing competition from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. 'Super Star' is working on Sarkaru Vaari Paata, directed by Geetha Govindam helmer Parasuram.

It stars Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady and will release in 2022. He will also be teaming up with ace filmmaker S S Rajamouli for a film after the Baahubali director wraps up his eagerly-awaited movie Rise Roar Revolt (RRR).