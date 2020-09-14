Do not have a bucket list; I am getting to do awesome roles: 'Soulsathi' star Adah Sharma

Actress Adah Sharma, the star of films such as Commando and Heart Attack, says that she does not have a bucket list but is quite happy about the way her career has shaped up. She also opens up about the Eros Now-backed short film Soulsathi, featuring her in a new avatar, and reveals that it has a 'cool' concept with a 'fairytale' like story.

(Edited excerpts from an interview with DH)

What prompted you to give the nod to Soulsathi?

Soulsathi is a short film with a cool concept. It does not have a twin set/theme but there are two of me. The promo says 'Adahx2'. The short has a fairytale-like story and I am excited about being a part of the same.

How different an experience is shooting for a short film when compared to a feature one?

It is pretty much the same. However, a short is wrapped up in two days.

What is your take on the digital/OTT revolution?

The Covid-19 pandemic has equalised everything. All films now release side-by-side irrespective of whether they feature superstars or rank newcomers. At the end of the day, the audience just wants good content, and this a great time for actors.

How did you get interested in acting?

People always say that they got spotted and things just happened. However, in my case, my mother never sent my photos anywhere nor did my friends take me for auditions. No one ever spotted me and said that 'you are beautiful'. I got my portfolio done and gave auditions and that's how it all started. So, I went through the grind.

Do you remember your first audition?

I think it was an advertisement for some washing powder or soap as I remember I had to wash clothes. I definitely got rejected as I did not do it.

You have been a part of movies made in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. Are there any differences between the South Indian film industries and Bollywood?

It depends on the director. If you are working with the director then it is the same everywhere as one sets out to make a good film.

What keeps you going when things do not go as planned?

As an actor, nothing goes as planned in the film industry. You have to be happy within yourself, internalising things. If for example, you say, I will be happy when I sign my first film or next three projects then you will never truly be happy.

What are the professional goals you want to fulfill in the coming years?

I did not have a bucket list even as a kid and I am glad about the same. I could never have imagined that I would debut with 1920 and then become part of the Commando franchise where I did action scenes and did not play a damsel in distress. I am also playing a man in an upcoming film. All in all, I am getting to do awesome roles