Emmys telecast audience slumps to all-time low

Viewership for all award shows has fallen in recent years

Reuters
Reuters, Los Angeles,
  • Sep 14 2022, 07:48 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2022, 07:49 ist

This year's US television viewership for the annual star-studded Emmy awards ceremony fell roughly 24% to 5.9 million people compared to 2021, broadcaster NBC said on Tuesday, making it an all-time low according to the industry trade publication "Variety."

NBC combined viewership from its Peacock streaming service and its network TV broadcast to calculate total views. Both NBC and Peacock are units of Comcast Corp.

Viewership for all award shows has fallen in recent years. The awards telecast's most recent high was in 2013, when some 17.7 million people tuned in to the Emmy ceremony.

The Emmys, the highest awards in television, were handed out on a Monday this year instead of the typical Sunday to avoid clashing with the National Football League schedule on NBC. The show featured several repeat winners as voters honored Succession as best drama and Ted Lasso as best comedy.

