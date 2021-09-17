'Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu': S S Rajamouli, Koratala Siva to be guests on Jr NTR-hosted show

Noted filmmakers S S Rajamouli and Koratala Siva are set to appear on the Jr NTR-hosted Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu, the Telugu adaptation of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?. The episode has already been shot and will air on Monday (September 20). This comes weeks after Ram Charan, the undisputed 'Mega Power Star' of Telugu cinema, appeared on the opening episode of the show.

Both directors share a strong professional rapport with Tarak. SSR directed him in Student No 1, Simhadri and Yamadonga. The 'Young Tiger' plays the tribal leader Bheem in the Baahubali helmer's latest magnum opus Rise Roar Revolt (RRR), a period drama about the fictional adventures of two real freedom fighters. It features Charan as the parallel lead and marks his first collaboration with the Nandamuri hero. The film has been shot on a budget of around Rs 400 crore and is touted to be bigger than the Baahubali saga.

The story has been penned by K V Vijayendra Prasad and it is likely to have several emotional yet 'massy' sequences. The biggie has a strong supporting cast that includes Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Ray Stevenson, Shriya Saran and Alison Doddy and Olivia Morris. It was to hit the screens on October 13 but got postponed indefinitely due to the Covid-19 situation.

Koratala Siva, on the other hand, wielded the microphone for Jr NTR's popular 2016 film Janatha Garage. It was an action-packed commercial drama with a message and catered to the masses. The film featured Malayalam legend Mohanlal as the parallel lead and emerged as a hit. The cast included Samantha, Sachin Khedekar and Nithya Menen. Kajal Aggarwal grooved to the catchy Pakka Local song, one of the highlights of the film.

Koratala Siva and Jr NTR have reunited for NTR 30. The mass hero collaborated with him after his project with 'Guruji' Trivikram Srinivas was shelved due to 'creative differences'.