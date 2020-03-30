Film fraternity comes forward to help those affected by COVID-19 crisis
Film fraternity comes forward to help those affected by COVID-19 crisis
Several prominent names from the Indian film fraternity have offered financial help to those affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak that has forced the government to implement a 21-day nationwide lockdown.
Akshay Kumar
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has pledged to donate Rs 25 crore to the ‘PM-Cares’ fund to help India in its battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. (Credit: File photo)
Suniel Shetty
Suniel Shetty and Athiya are working on promoting social distancing and the need to wash hands frequently. (Credit: PTI photo)
Varun Dhawan
Young hero Varun Dhawan recently revealed that he has donated Rs 25 lakh to the ‘PM-Cares’ fund and done his bit to help those in need.
Naga Chaitanya
Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya came forward to help daily wagers associated with the film industry in what are arguably testing times.(Credit: Facebook/Naga Chaitanya)
Prabhas
Baahubali star Prabhas too has done his bit to help the needy. He recently donated Rs four crore to those affected by the coronavirus threat.
Jr NTR and Ram Charan
RRR co-stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan have donated Rs 50 lakh and Rs 70 lakh respectively. (Credit: Twitter/@ssrajamouli)
Randeep Hooda
Randeep Hooda, who has acted in films such as Kick and Jannat 2, donated Rs one crore to the ‘PM-Cares’ fund.
Nagarjuna
Tollywood hero Nagarjuna, on Saturday, donated Rs one crore to help ‘daily wagers’ get through these difficult times. (Credit: Facebook/IamNagarjuna)
