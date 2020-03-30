Film fraternity comes forward to help those affected by COVID-19 crisis

Several prominent names from the Indian film fraternity have offered financial help to those affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak that has forced the government to implement a 21-day nationwide lockdown.

  • Akshay Kumar

    Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has pledged to donate Rs 25 crore to the ‘PM-Cares’ fund to help India in its battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. (Credit: File photo)

  • Suniel Shetty

    Suniel Shetty and Athiya are working on promoting social distancing and the need to wash hands frequently. (Credit: PTI photo)

  • Varun Dhawan

    Young hero Varun Dhawan recently revealed that he has donated Rs 25 lakh to the ‘PM-Cares’ fund and done his bit to help those in need.

  • Naga Chaitanya

    Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya came forward to help daily wagers associated with the film industry in what are arguably testing times.(Credit: Facebook/Naga Chaitanya)

  • Prabhas

    Baahubali star Prabhas too has done his bit to help the needy. He recently donated Rs four crore to those affected by the coronavirus threat.

  • Jr NTR and Ram Charan

    RRR co-stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan have donated Rs 50 lakh and Rs 70 lakh respectively. (Credit: Twitter/@ssrajamouli)

  • Randeep Hooda

    Randeep Hooda, who has acted in films such as Kick and Jannat 2, donated Rs one crore to the ‘PM-Cares’ fund.

  • Nagarjuna

    Tollywood hero Nagarjuna, on Saturday, donated Rs one crore to help ‘daily wagers’ get through these difficult times. (Credit: Facebook/IamNagarjuna)