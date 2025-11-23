Menu
Gadgets Weekly: Logitech Signature Slim Solar+ keyboard and more

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition features the latest personal technology products and related events, keeping you informed about everything happening in consumer electronics.
Last Updated : 23 November 2025, 00:36 IST
Logitech Signature Slim Solar+ keyboard

Logitech Signature Slim Solar+ K980 Keyboard.

Credit: Logitech.

Blaupunkt SonicQ QLED TV series

Blaupunkt SonicQ series QLED TV.

Credit: Blaupunkt

DailyObjects unveils the Ellipse Leather Apple Watch Band

Daily Objects Ellipse Apple Watch bands.

Credit: Daily Objects

Daily Objects Ellipse Apple Watch bands.

Credit: Daily Objects

Samsung Bespoke AirDresser

Samsung Bespoke AirDresser.

Credit: Samsung

Wobble One smartphone series

Wobble One.

Credit: Wobble

More Indian travellers are turning to YouTube for inspiration: Google- Kantar Report

YouTube logo.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Asus ExpertCenter P500 SFF and ExpertCenter P400 AiO series

Asus ExpertCenter P400 AiO (P470VA).

Credit: Asus India

BenQ ScreenBar Halo 2

BenQ ScreenBar Halo 2.

Credit: BenQ

Qualcomm Dragonwing IQ-X Series

Qualcomm Dragonwing IQ-X Series.

Credit: Qualcomm

Nothing rolls out Android 16-based NothingOS 4.0

NothingOS 4.0.

Credit: Nothing India.

Published 23 November 2025, 00:36 IST
