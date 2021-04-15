Gajraj Rao takes dig at Bollywood, praises Fahadh Faasil's 'Joji'

Gajraj Rao takes dig at Bollywood, praises 'Joji'

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 15 2021, 18:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2021, 18:26 ist
Actor Gajraj Rao. Credit: Facebook/GajrajRao

Actor Gajraj Rao is a self proclaimed Fahadh Faasil fan.

Rao recently watched Faasil's highly acclaimed Joji and couldn't stop himself from heaping praise for the actor and the film's director Dileesh Pothan for their brilliant take on Macbeth.

The Malayalam crime-drama, set in a rich plantation family, premiered on Amazon Prime Video last wek to critical acclaim.

"Dear Dileesh Pothan and other Malayalam filmmakers (especially Fahadh Faasil & Friends), I recently watched Joji and I'm sorry to say this, but I have a bone to pick with all of you. Enough is enough.

"It is not fair that you are constantly coming up with original ideas and executing them with utmost sincerity, making actually good cinema," Rao wrote on Instagram.

The Badhaai Ho star also made scathing remarks about Hindi cinema—from the "tireless promotions" to its "obsession with box office".

Addressing Faasil, the 50-year-old actor wrote, "You need to learn a thing or two from other regional cinema, and especially us here in Hindi. You need to do some mediocre work also. Where are the tiring marketing campaigns and promotions?

"Where are the soulless remakes? Where is the obsession with weekend box office collections? This is too much."

Rao signed the long post, calling himself the "self-proclaimed" chairman of "Fahadh Faasil Fan Club (Northern Region)."

Joji marks the third directorial collaboration between Pothan and Faasil, who have earlier worked for 2016 comedy-drama Maheshinte Prathikaaram and National Award-winning feature Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum

