Grammy Awards: Harry Styles wins Best Pop Vocal Album for 'Harry's House'

This year, Harry Styles was nominated in six categories

  Feb 06 2023
  • updated: Feb 06 2023, 09:17 ist
Harry Styles. Credit: Reuters Photo

Former One Direction member Harry Styles took home the Best Pop Vocal Album title for his studio album Harry's House at the 65th annual Grammy Awards.

He edged out Voyage by ABBA, 30 by Adele, Music of the Spheres by Coldplay and Special by Lizzo to bag the honour.

Styles described making Harry's House with two of his best friends as "the greatest experience of my life" and playing it for people "the greatest joy I couldve asked for".

Read | With her fourth win and 32 awards in all, Beyonce now has the most Grammy wins ever

This year, he was nominated in six categories; in addition to Best Pop Vocal Album, he received recognition for Album of the Year (Harry's House), Record of the Year (As It Was), Song of the Year (As It Was), Best Pop Solo Performance (As It Was), and Best Music Video (As It Was).

Harry's House also won for Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.

The 65th annual Grammy Awards, which recognises the best recordings, compositions, and artists of the eligibility year, running from October 1, 2021, to September 30, 2022, are being held at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles.

