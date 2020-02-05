Happy Birthday Abhishek Bachchan: AB Jr has these exciting projects in this kitty

Abhishek Bachchan, one of the most underrated actors in the Hindi film industry, enjoys a strong following due to his quick wit and down-to-earth nature. The versatile actor, who turns a year older today (February 5, 2020), began his career with the 2000 release Refugee, following 'Paa' Amitabh Bachchan's footsteps. After a few initial setbacks, AB Jr found a foothold in the industry, starring in money-spinners like Guru, the Dhoom series and Housefull 3. He currently has several big movies in his kitty. On this special day, here is a look at Abhishek's upcoming projects.

The Big Bull

Helmed by Kookie Gulati, The Big Bull is inspired by real-life events and highlights the controversies surrounding Indian stockbroker Harshad Mehta. The film features the Bunty Aur Babli star in a new avatar. The crime-drama has a notable cast which includes Ileana D'Cruz, television star Ram Kapoor and Kabir Singh actress Nikita Dutta.

Ludo

The multi-starrer Ludo marks Abhishek's first collaboration with ace filmmaker Anurag Basu, which is its biggest highlight. The film's cast also includes noted actors such as Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi. It was originally supposed to hit screens in February but reportedly got pushed to April because of the upcoming biggie Malang.

Bob Biswas

A spin-off to the 2012 sleeper hit Kahaani, Bob Biswas will revolve around the exploits of the eponymous character, which was an integral part of the Sujoy Ghosh-directed thriller. While Bengali star Saswata Chatterjee had played Bob Biswas in the Vidya starrer, AB Jr will be essaying the character in its standalone film.

Breathe 2

Abhishek will be making his web series/OTT debut with the eagerly-awaited Breathe 2, the second season of the popular Amazon original Breathe. The first season, starring R Madhavan and Amit Sadh, was reasonably successful and many feel the follow up will be even better.