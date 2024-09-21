That sinking standard of discourse again

Political parties build their campaigns more on the basis of the wrongs and negatives of other parties than on their own rights and positives. The negatives of the rival parties are mostly exaggerated or even invented just as their own strengths are exaggerated or invented.

This is more so during election campaigns, when truth is at a discount and the norm is falsehood and misrepresentation. The temptation to overstate and to make false claims and baseless charges against opponents has grown in recent years, and the trend has come to stay.

It is a moot question whether this is because the social media culture has taken over political conversations and exchanges, and are shaping the style and content of electoral campaigns. It has consequences that go beyond the immediate aim of influencing people and winning elections. It can distort politics and do harm to the country. All parties are guilty of this.