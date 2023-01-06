How music biopics dominate the big awards

Another year, another set of new films, and another set of awards shows. First up is the Golden Globes on January 11, followed by the all-important Oscars on March 12. It’s not surprising to see films on musicians bagging several nominations. Dig deep and you witness how the genre’s rise in popularity has been systematic.

Anything remotely on the history of Hollywood or the entertainment industry has always been critically acclaimed. For instance, La La Land (2016), a love story set in Los Angeles where the protagonists struggle in the film and music industries, ended up winning six Academy Awards.

Hollywood loves its musicals and the 60s were full of them. Movies such as The West Side Story (1961), My Fair Lady (1964), Sound of Music (1965), and Oliver (1965) won big at the Oscars. From there, the film industry has further explored the genre and made biopics on legendary musicians and bands. These films have consistently impressed the juries of popular awards. It’s high time we acknowledge the existence of the other MCU, ‘The Musicians Cinematic Universe’.

Jamie Foxx won his first Oscar for portraying Ray Charles in the globally acclaimed Ray (2004). T Bone Burnett made Walk the Line (2005) had multiple nominations at the Oscars. Joaquin Phoenix was nominated in the Best Actor category while Reese Witherspoon clinched the Best Actress award.

I’m Not There (2007) was a Todd Haynes movie about Bob Dylan’s life. The movie’s narrative on the folk rock artiste’s life was quite unique. Six individuals, portrayed by heavyweights like Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Heath Ledger, Richard Gere, etc, represented different aspects of the legendary singer’s life. Blanchett got the nod for Best Supporting Actress at the 80th Academy Awards. The same year, Marion Cotillard’s portrayal of the French singer Edith Piaf in La Vie en Rose (2007) won her an Oscar.

In recent years the Academy, Hollywood Foreign Press, and the BAFTA have appreciated Rock Music more than ever. Produced by Mathew Vaughn of The Kingsman fame (2014), Rocketman, a biopic on Sir Elton John received positive reviews from fans and critics alike. Taron Edgerton’s performance and Sir Elton John’s music triumphed at the Golden Globes and at the Oscars as well. This let the floodgates open and now, a lot of British and American filmmakers are keen on biopics on musicians and bands.

Riddled with controversy and delays, Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) managed to garner critical and box-office success. Rami Malek’s brilliant portrayal as the lead vocalist Freddie Mercury won unanimous praise.

This year Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, a biopic on the legendary Rock and Roll artiste, played by Austin Butler, arrived with huge expectations. Butler’s portrayal manages to capture Elvis in all his glitz, and glory. Panned by critics and moviegoers, the movie still managed to get three Golden Globe nominations, including Best Motion Picture - Drama and Best Actor.

Daniel Radcliffe’s performance in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, generated great buzz. The movie, co-written by the parodist Weird Al Yankovic, was probably an autobiographical spoof. Radcliffe managed to capture the quirks of the character and the film is expected to do well in the awards circuit.

Lastly, there is Cate Blanchett’s Tar, a biopic on the musical maestro Lydia Tar. Blanchett has managed to get nominations at the Golden Globes, and awards at Venice, Palm Springs, and other major film festivals. She is all set to get her 8th nomination at this year’s Oscars.

This genre has grown from strength to strength. I Wanna Dance With Somebody, released on Christmas weekend, starred Naomi Ackie. It was a biographical drama about Whitney Houston. Timothee Chalamet and director James Mangold are working on the Bob Dylan biopic titled Going Electric. There are talks that Julia Garner of Inventing Anna fame is playing Madonna and the film is directed by the singer herself.

Post directing A Star is Born (2018), Bradley Cooper is also working on Leonard Bernstein’s biopic titled Maestro. A self-proclaimed Bernstein fan, Cooper has also roped in Carey Mulligan and Maya Hawke for the epic project. The lineup appears fantastic for music lovers. Needless to say, this cinematic universe is all set to hit the crescendo!