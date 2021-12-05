I'll cry if I ever get to meet Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson: Adele

I'll cry if I ever get to meet 'The Rock': Adele

Adele made it clear she doesn't have a crush on the 'Moana' star.

  Dec 05 2021
Adele is a huge 'The Rock' fan. Credit: Reuters Photo/Reuters Photo

Singer Adele would "cry" if she ever got to meet Hollywood action star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson because she's such a big fan.

The Easy on Me hitmaker said that the Jungle Cruise actor is the one person who she'd be starstruck to meet and she "nearly fell off" her chair when she received a bouquet of flowers from him as an apology for not being able to be in the audience for her recent One Night Only TV special, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "Someone I've never met, that I think I would actually cry, is The Rock. I was the biggest wrestling fan when I was younger! He sent me flowers because he and his wife couldn't make it to my show and literally I nearly fell off me chair!"

Adele was quick to stress she doesn't have a crush on the Moana star.

She added: "He always paints his little girl's nails and stuff like that, doesn't he? He's so cute. I wish he was my dad Oh yeah, it's not like I - I haven't got a crush on him or anything. It's just, he's amazing. He's just incredible, I want him to be my mate. I want him to be my friend."

 

