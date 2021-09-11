Injured Telugu actor Sai Tej is stable, says hospital

Telugu actor Sai Dharam Tej, who suffered injuries in a road accident, is stable and all his vital organs are functioning well, the hospital where he is undergoing treatment said on Saturday.
He will remain in ICU for close monitoring and additional investigations will be performed during the day, the Apollo hospital said in a statement. Tej, nephew of superstar Chiranjeevi, sustained injuries after his sports bike skidded at Madhapur in the city on Friday night.
Also Read | Tollywood actor Sai Dharam Tej injured in road accident
He was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, police said. Tej has delivered hits like 'Supreme' and 'Pilla Nuvvu leni Jeevitham'.
