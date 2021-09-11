Injured Telugu actor Sai Tej is stable, says hospital

He will remain in ICU for close monitoring and additional investigations will be performed during the day, the Apollo hospital said in a statement

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Sep 11 2021, 15:36 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2021, 15:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Telugu actor Sai Dharam Tej, who suffered injuries in a road accident, is stable and all his vital organs are functioning well, the hospital where he is undergoing treatment said on Saturday.

He will remain in ICU for close monitoring and additional investigations will be performed during the day, the Apollo hospital said in a statement. Tej, nephew of superstar Chiranjeevi, sustained injuries after his sports bike skidded at Madhapur in the city on Friday night.



He was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, police said. Tej has delivered hits like 'Supreme' and 'Pilla Nuvvu leni Jeevitham'. 

