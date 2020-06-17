Israel mourns 'true friend' Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Calling Sushant Singh Rajput as "a true friend", Israel has expressed its deepest condolences at the passing away of the young Bollywood star.

Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Bandra apartment on Sunday.

On Tuesday, Gilad Cohen, deputy director-general of Israel's foreign ministry, took to Twitter to mourn the actor's sudden demise.

Sending my deepest condolences on the passing of @its_sushant_fc, a true friend of Israel. You will be missed!

Check out one of the great things that came of his trip to Israel in the link below. #IsraelLooksEast #RIPSushantSinghRajput https://t.co/GM9bjM09XD pic.twitter.com/oukPiMFinh — Gilad Cohen 🇮🇱 (@GiladCohen_) June 16, 2020

"Sending my deepest condolences on the passing of Sushant Singh Rajput, a true friend of Israel. You will be missed!" Cohen wrote while sharing the link of the song "Makhna" from the actor's last film "Drive".

Sushant and his co-star Jacqueline Fernandez had shot the song in Israel as part of its ongoing efforts to bring Bollywood to the country.