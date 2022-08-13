Janhvi, Khushi remember mother on her birth anniversary

Janhvi, Khushi remember mother Sridevi on her birth anniversary with throwback picture

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Aug 13 2022, 19:39 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2022, 19:39 ist
Janhvi, Khushi remember mother Sridevi on her birth anniversary with throwback picture. Credit: IANS Photo

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor and her younger sister Khushi remembered their mother and late veteran star Sridevi on her 59th birth anniversary.

Janhvi took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of Sridevi hugging little Janhvi. She wrote: "Happy birthday Mumma. I miss you more and more every day. I love u forever."

Khushi, who is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's adaptation of The Archies, shared a black and white picture of her mother kissing her.

Sridevi, who died in 2018 in Dubai, was born in 1963. She was known for her roles in films such as Chandni, Lamhe, Mr. India, Chaalbaaz, Judaai, English Vinglish, and Mom.

It was 1996, when the actress tied the knot with filmmaker Boney Kapoor. The two welcomed Janhvi, whom the late actress fondly called Janu, in 1997. In 2000, she gave birth to Khushi.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Janhvi Kapoor
Sridevi
bollywood
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

Where was Gandhi during the eve of Independence?

Where was Gandhi during the eve of Independence?

Academy calls 'Laal Singh Chaddha' a 'faithful' remake

Academy calls 'Laal Singh Chaddha' a 'faithful' remake

Vintage clothing as a social experiment

Vintage clothing as a social experiment

The poet who coined 'Inquilab Zindabad'

The poet who coined 'Inquilab Zindabad'

Astronaut Jessica Watkins sets sight on Moon and Mars

Astronaut Jessica Watkins sets sight on Moon and Mars

Attack on Salman Rushdie: World appalled, horrified

Attack on Salman Rushdie: World appalled, horrified

Which diet will help save our planet?

Which diet will help save our planet?

 