Bardem, Kate Blanchett honoured at Goya Awards 2022

Javier Bardem, Cate Blanchett honoured at Goya Awards 2022

Bardem won his seventh Goya for his role in the workplace satire 'The Good Boss'

Reuters
Reuters, Valencia,
  • Feb 13 2022, 15:55 ist
  • updated: Feb 13 2022, 16:11 ist
Goya Awards are Spain's highest film honours. Credit:Reuters Photo/Reuters Photo

Javier Bardem won best actor at the 36th Goya Awards, Spain's top film honours, held in Valencia on Saturday night, while Australian star Cate Blanchett took home the first ever International Goya.

Bardem won his seventh Goya for his role in Fernando Leon de Aranoa's workplace satire The Good Boss, which won six awards including best film, best director and best original screenplay.

It had received a record 20 nominations.

"Thank you for writing a character so rich in nuances, in complexities, so funny," Bardem said, addressing director Leon de Aranoa.

One surprise of the night came when Penelope Cruz, who had been nominated alongside her husband Bardem, failed to win best actress for her role in Pedro Almodovar's Parallel Mothers.

That accolade went instead to Blanca Portillo for Maixabel, about a woman who faces up to the ETA terrorists who killed her husband.

The film also produced the best supporting actor, Urko Olazabal, and best new actress, Maria Cerezuela.

Pedro Almodovar and Penelope Cruz presented Australian actress Cate Blanchett with the first ever International Goya at the ceremony, held in the futuristic Palau de les Arts in Valencia.

She said watching films by Spanish director Luis Bunuel in high school changed how she saw the world.

"Since then I have been attracted to the visual language of Spanish cinema," she said.

Blanchett will work with Almodovar in an adaptation of Lucia Berlin's short story collection "A Manuel for Cleaning Women".

Bardem hopes to replicate his win at the Oscars in Los Angeles on March 27 where he is also nominated for best actor, this time for his role as Desi Arnaz alongside Nicole Kidman's Lucille Ball, in Being the Ricardos.

Penelope Cruz is also nominated for an Oscar, making her and Bardem the sixth married couple to receive Academy Award nominations for acting in the same year. (

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Hollywood
goya awards
Cate Blanchett
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

In Bihar, mahua flowers now used to make local snack

In Bihar, mahua flowers now used to make local snack

What’s next for NFT collectors? Art made with a brush

What’s next for NFT collectors? Art made with a brush

How to choose ideal husband or wife (for your career)

How to choose ideal husband or wife (for your career)

Mifune’s transcendent films, with and without Kurosawa

Mifune’s transcendent films, with and without Kurosawa

Up, up and away! Hot air balloon adventures in India

Up, up and away! Hot air balloon adventures in India

Christie’s to auction Indian art collection

Christie’s to auction Indian art collection

Swiss vote on banning tobacco ads, animal testing

Swiss vote on banning tobacco ads, animal testing

DH Toon | 'Wave of hate engulfs India'

DH Toon | 'Wave of hate engulfs India'

 