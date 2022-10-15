John Abraham concludes filming for 'Tehran'

John Abraham concludes filming for action thriller 'Tehran'

The actor shared the news in a post on Instagram

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Oct 15 2022, 14:13 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2022, 14:13 ist
John Abraham. Credit: PTI Photo

John Abraham has completed shooting for Dinesh Vijan’s action thriller Tehran, the Bollywood star said on Saturday.

Inspired by true events, Tehran has been written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma and marks the feature directorial debut of ad filmmaker Arun Gopalan.

The actor shared the news in a post on Instagram.

"It’s a wrap on #Tehran! Thank you to the entire team for making it such a wonderful shoot experience. Can’t wait to bring this one to you..." Abraham wrote alongside a video from the sets.

The film also stars former Miss World Manushi Chhillar, who made her acting debut with Akshay Kumar-starrer Samrat Prithviraj earlier this year.

Maddock Films, Vijan’s production banner, also tweeted about the filming wrap.

"The journey of #Tehran has been very special & we can't wait to bring it to you!" read the tweet from the studio.

Tehran is a Maddock Films production in association with Bake My Cake Films.

Besides Vijan, Shobhna Yadav and Sandeep Leyzell are also credited as producers on the film. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

John Abraham
bollywood
Entertainment News
movies

What's Brewing

1880's Levi’s jeans dug out from mine sell for Rs 71 L

1880's Levi’s jeans dug out from mine sell for Rs 71 L

Pin 743378: Delivering letters to remote Sunderbans

Pin 743378: Delivering letters to remote Sunderbans

The art of journalling

The art of journalling

Skipped polls? Expect call from EC

Skipped polls? Expect call from EC

Whackyverse | A bye for Dada

Whackyverse | A bye for Dada

Forget WFH, this country lets you work from pubs!

Forget WFH, this country lets you work from pubs!

No Dalit, Adivasi or OBC heads Indian mainstream media

No Dalit, Adivasi or OBC heads Indian mainstream media

 