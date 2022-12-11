'Joker' sequel starts filming, Todd Phillips shares Joaquin Phoenix's first look

Director Todd Phillips on Sunday started shooting for his movie Joker: Folie a Deux and shared franchise star Joaquin Phoenix's first glimpse as Arthur Fleck aka Joker from the upcoming sequel.
The filmmaker shared Phoenix's look from the sets of the movie.
Day 1. Our boy, he wrote alongside the image in which Phoenix can be seen getting shaved with his head tilted back.
The much-anticipated sequel to the 2019's dark and gritty Joker is a musical. Singer-actor Lady Gaga has joined the cast as the Joker’s love interest Harley Quinn.
The first film looked at the iconic Batman villain as the character study about a struggling comedian and part-time clown performer Arthur Fleck. Phoenix won the best actor Oscar for his performance.
Plot details of the sequel are under wraps. Phillips has co-written the screenplay with Scott Silver.
The Warner Bros film is set to hit the theatres in October 2024.
