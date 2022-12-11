'Joker' sequel starts filming, Joaquin's first look out

'Joker' sequel starts filming, Todd Phillips shares Joaquin Phoenix's first look

Plot details of the sequel are under wraps. Phillips has co-written the screenplay with Scott Silver

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • Dec 11 2022, 15:33 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2022, 15:33 ist
The filmmaker shared Phoenix's look from the sets of the movie. Credit: Instagram/@Todd Phillips

Director Todd Phillips on Sunday started shooting for his movie Joker: Folie a Deux and shared franchise star Joaquin Phoenix's first glimpse as Arthur Fleck aka Joker from the upcoming sequel.

The filmmaker shared Phoenix's look from the sets of the movie.

Day 1. Our boy, he wrote alongside the image in which Phoenix can be seen getting shaved with his head tilted back.

The much-anticipated sequel to the 2019's dark and gritty Joker is a musical. Singer-actor Lady Gaga has joined the cast as the Joker’s love interest Harley Quinn.

The first film looked at the iconic Batman villain as the character study about a struggling comedian and part-time clown performer Arthur Fleck. Phoenix won the best actor Oscar for his performance.

Plot details of the sequel are under wraps. Phillips has co-written the screenplay with Scott Silver.

The Warner Bros film is set to hit the theatres in October 2024.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates & analysis from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh only on deccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Entertainment News
Joker
Joaquin Phoenix

What's Brewing

Kolkata film festival to have retrospective on Big B

Kolkata film festival to have retrospective on Big B

100 years of legend Dilip Kumar

100 years of legend Dilip Kumar

NASA's moon capsule to splash down after record voyage

NASA's moon capsule to splash down after record voyage

How views from space have changed the way we view Earth

How views from space have changed the way we view Earth

Manatee relative, 700 new species now facing extinction

Manatee relative, 700 new species now facing extinction

Meetings in future may be held in space: ISRO scientist

Meetings in future may be held in space: ISRO scientist

Vladimir Putin's critics: Dead, jailed, exiled

Vladimir Putin's critics: Dead, jailed, exiled

 