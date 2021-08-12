Kangana Ranaut wraps up 'Dhaakad' shoot

'Dhaakad' is backed by Sohail Maklai Productions and Asylum Films

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  Aug 12 2021, 15:46 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2021, 15:54 ist
Actor Kangana Ranaut. Credit: PTI Photo

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Thursday finished filming her upcoming spy thriller Dhaakad in Budapest.

Directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, the film features Ranaut as an officer named Agent Agni.

The actor took to Instagram and informed her fans about the last day of her shoot.

"It's a wrap for me. Missing them already #Dhaakad," the 34-year-old actor posted.

Ranaut also shared a video from the sets, where the crew was seen cheering for her post the wrap.

Also featuring Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta, Dhaakad is backed by Sohail Maklai Productions and Asylum Films.

In January, the makers had announced that the film would release theatrically on October 1.

Ranaut is also awaiting the release of multilingual biographical film Thalaivi, about the life of J Jayalalithaa, former Tamil Nadu CM and cine star.

