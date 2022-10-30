'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple

Actor-director Rishab Shetty, who has been garnering rave reviews for his recently released movie 'Kantara', recently sought blessings at the iconic Siddhivinayak Temple in the Prabhadevi area of Mumbai.
As Rishab Shetty visited the famous Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai along with his team, he witnessed a huge crowd of fans mobbing him at the temple. The actor was seen in a simple attire wearing a white shirt and jeans.
Also Read — ‘Kantara’ is a pushback against homogeneity
'Kantara' has created a big buzz for both right and wrong reasons. It film has emerged as a box-office winner, breaking into new territories, and several senior members of the fraternity, including Rajinikanth, have heaped praise on Rishab.
At the same time, the film has stepped on a plagiarism landmine with a Kerala-based fusion rock band Thaikkudam Bridge accusing the makers of ripping off their track 'Navarasam'.
Recently, the Kozhikode Sessions Court had issued an injunction barring the makers of the film from playing the allegedly plagiarised song 'Varaha Roopam' in theatres and other streaming platforms.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Is vegetarianism on the rise, or is it falling?
The plight of the 'tiger widows' of Sunderbans
DH Radio | Can BJP retain Himachal or will...
A treasure trove for non-Kannada readers
To live like how a river flows...
Some of the world's worst stampedes
DH Toon: How to win in polls? An IIT alumnus explains
A year on, Puneeth remains ensconced in fans’ hearts
Victims in most accidents those without helmets: Study