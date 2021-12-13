Kareena Kapoor Khan tests Covid-19 positive after 'flouting norms'

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora tested Covid-19 positive on Monday.
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said that the duo had violated Covid norms and attended several parties, according to ANI.
Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan & Amrita Arora tested positive for #COVID19. Both of them had violated COVID norms & attended several parties. BMC has ordered people, who came in contact with the two actors, to undergo RT-PCR test: BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation)
(File pic) pic.twitter.com/wKqoqgFM4x
— ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2021
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube