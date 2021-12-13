Kareena tests Covid-19 positive after 'flouting norms'

Kareena Kapoor Khan tests Covid-19 positive after 'flouting norms'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 13 2021, 16:41 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2021, 16:46 ist
Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan. Credit: PTI Photo

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora tested Covid-19 positive on Monday. 

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said that the duo had violated Covid norms and attended several parties, according to ANI.

 

