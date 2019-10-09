Kartik, Kiara begin shooting for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani started shooting for "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2", the makers announced on Wednesday.

Producer Bhushan Kumar took to Twitter to share the news.

"Let the haunting games begin. #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 starts shooting today!" Kumar wrote, also sharing a video from the sets of the film.

"Shubharambh (Good beginnings) #BhoolBhulaiyaa2," tweeted Kartik.

The film, which is a sequel to Akshay Kumar-starrer "Bhool Bhulaiyaa", is directed by Anees Bazmi. It is co-produced by Murad Khetani and Krishan Kumar.

The 2007 film also featured Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja. It was the official Hindi remake of the 1993 Malayalam comedy psychological thriller, "Manichitrathazhu".

"Bhool Bhulaiyya 2" is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 31, 2020.