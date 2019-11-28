Kerala film producers allege drug abuse by young actors

Film producers in Kerala have triggered a major row by alleging that some young actors were indulging in undesirable acts like the use of synthetic drugs while on film sets and thereby derailing the film productions.

The Kerala Film Producers' Association also decided to impose a ban on young actor Shane Nigam for allegedly not cooperating with the production of two Malayalam films, until Shane compensates for the huge loss of a couple of crores suffered by the producers. The producers of these films, 'Veyil' and 'Kurbami' decided to abandon the films owing to the indifferent attitude of Shane.

The fresh developments are a sequel to a row that triggered between Shane and producer of the film 'Veyil', Joby George, last month over the actor trimming his hair before the production was over.

Talking to reporters in this connection, the association president Renjith and noted producer Siyad Koker said that a probe needs to be conducted into the activities happening inside caravans of some young actors. While the use of ordinary drugs could be detected easily, the use of synthetic drugs like LSD could not be detected easily. Some young actors would remain in caravans for a long time and make the entire crew wait for them.

They also flayed that a person with a normal mindset would not act like what Shane has been doing to the producers. Shane did not come to the sets in time. Moreover, he demanded more remuneration after the productions were in the last stages, even as proper agreements regarding the remuneration were signed in advance.

The producers were agitated as Shane recently changed his appearance by shaving the beard and trimming hair as part of his differences with the producer of under production film 'Veyil' and thereby derailing the pending works of the film.

Shane, who is the son of a popular comedian and mimicry artist of Kerala, Abhi alias Kalabhavan Abhi, did lead and prominent roles a few Malayalam movies including 'Kismath', 'Kumbalangi Nights' and 'Ishq'.