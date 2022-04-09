KGF-2 to hit 6,000 screens across India on April 14

‘Rocking Star’ Yash-starrer ‘KGF Chapter 2’ will be released on around 6,000 screens across the country on April 14.

Online bookings for the long-awaited pan-India film will be opened from Sunday across Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, five days before the scheduled release. Opening of bookings will be delayed in Tamil Nadu and north India by two days. The bookings have already begun abroad.

Dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, the flick produced by Vijay Kirgandur under the Hombale Films banner, has been directed by Prashanth Neel.

“We decided to delay the opening of bookings by two days in Tamil Nadu considering requests by the distributors of Vijay-starrer Tamil movie ‘Beast’. We considered the release of an English and a Hindi movie and postponed the opening of bookings in north India,” Kirgandur told DH.

‘Seats are filling fast’

He added,” We haven’t preferred Telugu or Tamil versions over the Kannada version for release in the USA and European countries. There are more Telugu speaking communities in the USA, who prefer the Telugu version which prompted us to release the Telugu version on more screens. Seats are fast filling in halls chosen for the Telugu versions. The Kannada version will also be released.”

Kirgandur said that communities speaking Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam were considered for the release of the film in respective versions abroad.

On 6K screens in India

In India, out of 9,500 screens, including single-screen theatres and multiplexes, the flick will be released on 5,500 to 6,000 screens.

“In Karnataka, the Kannada version will be released on 500 screens and other versions on 50 screens,” the producer added.

Karnataka has about 925 screens, including 270 multiplexes and 630 single screens.

First show at 4 am

The crew has decided to seek permission from the government to run the first show in some theatres at 4 am.

“The first show will start at 7 am on many screens. We have decided to obtain the government’s permission to run the first show in some theatres at 4 am,” Kirgandur said, clarifying,” There won’t not be any special fans’ show.”

Though the producer clarified that there wouldn’t be any midnight shows, insiders in the Sandalwood said that midnight shows would be run in Bengaluru and other cities of Karnataka.

Telugu filmmaker S S Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ was screened at 12 midnight in Bengaluru. The KGF crew is likely to follow the trend.

