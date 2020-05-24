‘Kurup’ Eid special poster: Dulquer Salmaan at his stylish best

Dulquer Salmaan, one of the biggest names in Malayalam cinema, will soon be seen in the eagerly-awaited Kurup and this has created a fair deal of buzz among movie buffs. The makers of the biggie, on Sunday, unveiled an ‘Eid special’ poster and this has piqued curiosity big time. In it, DQ is seen in a suave and stylish new look that he carries like a boss.

Kurup, directed by Srinath Rajendran of Koothara fame, is a biographical drama that revolves around the life of dreaded criminal Sukumara Kurup and is likely to have a dark feel. The Solo hero had previously teamed up with the filmmaker for Second Show, which received favourable reviews from the target audience. Many feel fans will have high expectations from their latest outing

The film stars Sobhita Dhulipala of Made In Heaven fame as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with DQ. Kurup was slated to release in June but got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Movie buffs are likely to get clarity on the new release date once the COVID-19 situation improves.

Coming back to Dulquer, he is going through an eventful phase on the work front. Last year, he suffered a setback when his second Hindi movie The Zoya Factor bombed at the box office and failed to impress a vast section of the audience. The film had him paired opposite Sonam Kapoor. He, luckily bounced back with Varane Avashyamund that exceeded expectations at the box office. He was also seen in the well-received Tamil movie Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, which marked had hit paired opposite Ritu Varma.

Dulquer will be turning his attention to his next film Hey Sinamika, starring Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady, after the lockdown. There has also been talk of him doing a Telugu movie in the near future.