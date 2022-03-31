Liked the sensitivity with which the director handled the subject: Akshara Haasan on 'Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu'

Akshara Haasan, who garnered attention with her work in the recently-released movie Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu, says that she took up the comedy drama as it deals with a sensitive issue. She lauded its director Raja Ramamurthy for treating the subject with a 'sensitivity'

"I loved the sensitivity with which the director handled the topic. The character is a beautiful, pure and innocent person. These factors drew me towards Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu,'' she told DH.

The movie features Akshara as Pavithra, a young woman from a conservative family who seeks validation from others as she lacks self-confidence. She goes on a journey of self-discovery following a series of events and transforms into a 'bindass' individual.

"The director is a soft-spoken gentleman but knows what he wants. His clarity helped me stay true to my character. This, in particular, came in handy as Pavithra and I are very different as individuals," she said.

Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu has an impressive suporting cast that includes veteran singers Usha Uthup, Malgudi Subha and young actor Anjana Jayaprakash. Akshara enjoyed working with the legends.

"I felt as if I was working with my family as it was all very comfortable, I had an interesting interaction with Usha ma'am and Malgudi ma'am. We gelled very well," revealed the star.

Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu, which premiered on Prime Video a few days ago, is Akshara's first major release in nearly three years as she was last seen in the 2019 release Kadaram Kondan. The Kamal Haasan-produced flick was headlined by Vikram and garnered attention with his stylish presentation. The fact that Akshara's had merely five releases in her seven-year career has resulted in a perception that she is quite 'choosy'. The actor, however, feels that this isn't the case.

"I always choose characters I can give 100 per cent to. If you don't give the character your all then the film will fail and it certainly deserves better. That said, I don't know whether picky would be the right word to describe the way I choose roles," she added.

Akshara will next be seen in Agni Siragugal, starring Vijay Anthony and Arun Vijay.