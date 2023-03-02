Lyca to produce Rajinikanth’s 170th film

Rajinikanth is currently shooting for his 169th film 'Jailer' directed by Nelson Dilipkumar

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Mar 02 2023, 19:42 ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2023, 19:42 ist
Tamil superstar Rajinikanth. Credit: PTI Photo

Jai Bhim fame T J Gnanavel will direct Tamil superstar Rajinikanth’s 170th film to be bankrolled by Lyca Productions. The film will be ready for release in 2024. 

Rajinikanth is currently shooting for his 169th film Jailer directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by SUN Pictures. The film, which has several big names like Mohanlal and Shiv Rajkumar, is slated for release on April 14, the Tamil New year’s day. 

Lyca Productions took to its social media pages on Thursday to announce its next film with Rajinikanth, who has been meeting several directors and listening to their story lines. Gnanavel, whose Jai Bhim released on an OTT platform starring Tamil actor Suriya received rave reviews and made it to the Oscar’s list, will direct Rajinikanth, Lyca said.

“This film will be directed by TJ Gnanavel, will have music by Rockstar Anirudh and produced by Subaskaran. We are further happy to inform you that the shoot of the film will commence soon under the leadership of GKM Tamil Kumaran and will be ready for release in 2024,” the production said.

“And with all your blessings & wishes, we sincerely believe that this movie would attain all pinnacles bringing joy to all the fans,” the statement added.

