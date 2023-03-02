Sushmita Sen says she underwent angioplasty after suffering heart attack

Bollywood star Sushmita Sen on Thursday said she suffered a heart attack a couple of days ago and underwent angioplasty.
In an Instagram post, the Aarya actor said the cardiologist inserted a stent in her heart during the surgery.
"'Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it'll stand by you when you need it the most' (Wise words by my father @sensubir).
"I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back... Angioplasty done... Stent in place... and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed 'I do have a big heart'," Sen, 47, wrote.
The former Miss Universe said there are a lot of people to thank for their "timely aid & constructive action", something she will reserve for another social media post.
"This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news... that all is well & I am ready for some life again! I love you guys beyond! #godisgreat," she added.
Sen was recently shooting for the third season of her acclaimed Disney+ Hotstar series "Aarya". She was diagnosed with the autoimmune condition called Addison's disease in 2014.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube