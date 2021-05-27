'Maharani': 4 reasons to look forward to Huma Qureshi's web series

Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi is gearing up for the release of her latest web series Maharani, a political drama set in Bihar. The series is slated to release on Friday (May 28) and has created a fair deal of buzz among fans due to its posters and trailers.

Here are the four reasons to look forward to the Sonyliv series.

Huma in a new avatar

Huma will be seen playing the role of a Chief Minister's wife in Maharani. Her character here is a complete departure from the one played by her in her maiden series Leila, which may help her explore her abilities as a performer. The actor has worked on her accent and body language to do justice to the part. Judging by the trailer, her look here is completely different from the ones sported by her in films such as Jolly LLB 2 and Badlapur.

Strong supporting cast

Maharani has an impressive supporting cast that includes Sohum Shah and Amit Sial. The Tumbbad actor is going through a busy phase on the work front and recently impressed a section of the audience with his work in The Big Bull and many feel that he could add a new dimension to the series. Amit, on the other hand, has previously played characters from the heartland in shows such as Inside Edge and Jamtara, which makes him a good choice for Maharani.

Underdog saga

Stories revolving around the journey and struggles of an underdog usually do well due to the high relatability factor. The much-loved Breaking Bad is a case in point. It revolved around the life of an out-of-luck professor, who finds himself in the midst of the drug trade after being diagnosed with cancer. Maharani too is an underdog tale as it essentially deals with a simpleton's attempts at trying to figure out the political landscape of reel Bihar.

'Desi' setting

Fans have previously lapped up shows set in the heartland because of their rawness and intense presentation. Mirzapur, a series set in Uttar Pradesh, is a case in point. Maharani has a distinct heartland flavour and features strong language, which suggests it may cater to the masses.