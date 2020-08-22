Mahesh Babu wishes ‘Megastar’ Chiranjeevi on his birthday

Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu, on Saturday, took to Twitter to wish ‘Megastar’ Chiranjeevi on his birthday. The Spyder star said that the veteran actor is an inspiration for an entire generation and wished him good health.

“Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @KChiruTweets garu! You've been an inspiration to an entire generation and will continue to be! Great health and happiness to you always sir,” he tweeted.

‘Prince’ also shared a throwback photograph in which he is seen alongside the mass hero.

Chiranjeevi, who began is acting career with Punadhirallu (1979), is widely regarded as one of the biggest names in Telugu cinema. The powerhouse performer is loved by one and all due to his gripping screen presence and dancing skills. He starred in blockbusters such as Gang Leader, Gharana Mogudu, Indra and Khaidi No 150. Chiru entered Bollywood with the Allu Aravind-backed Pratibandh, adding a new dimension to his career. He subsequently acted in Aaj Ka Goondaraj and The Gentleman, carving a niche for himself in Hindi cinema. The action hero has also acted in a few Tamil movies with 47 Natkal being the pick of the lot. He also acted alongside Arjun Sarja in the Kannada movie Sri Manjunatha.

Chiranjeevi was last seen in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which opened to a fantastic response at the box office. The period-drama had a stellar cast that included Tamannaah, Nayanthara, Jagapathi Babu, Sudeep and Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan. He will soon be resuming work on Chiru 152, directed by ace filmmaker Koratala Siva. He also has the Telugu remake of Mohanlal’s Lucifer in his kitty.

Coming back to Mahesh Babu, he was last seen in the Sankranti biggie Sarileru Neekevvaru that did well at the box office despite facing competition from Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. ‘Super Star’ will next be seen in the Parasuram-directed Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The actor also has a movie with Baahubali director SS Rajamouli in his kitty.

