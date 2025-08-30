Menu
News in Pics | August 30, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 30 August 2025, 01:13 IST
People look out from windows as children take a dip in the swollen Ganga river and its tributaries inundating an area, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Credit: PTI Photo

A butterfly visits a flower in the Aravalli mountain range, in Gurugram

Credit: PTI Photo

People fly a kite in the shape of a pair of legs on the opening day of the St Anne’s Kite festival at St Anne’s near Blackpool, Britain

Credit: Reuters Photo

Hair salon owner Wang Xueru gives a child a haircut in a design of a tank to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, at her store in Beijing, China

Credit: Reuters Photo

A worker puts dyed yarns for drying at a textile mill, on the outskirts of Agartala

Credit: PTI Photo

