Mark Ronson marries Grace Gummer, daughter of Hollywood veteran Meryl Streep

Multiple Grammy-winning musician Mark Ronson has tied the knot with Grace Gummer, the daughter of veteran Hollywood star Meryl Streep.

Ronson, who turned 46 on Saturday, shared the news of his marriage to Gummer in an Instagram post.

"To my truest love...out of nowhere, you made 45 hands down the greatest year of my life. And I'm sure it took me 45 years to become the man worthy of your love.

"I hope I spend every one of these birthdays by your side till my last day. And beyond. Forever and ever yours (and yes, we got married)," he wrote.

Ronson also shared a black and white photo of Gummer and him in their wedding outfits along with the post.

Ronson and Gummer have been dating since 2020 after being first spotted on a dinner date in New York.

They first sparked engagement rumours in May this year, when Gummer was seen sporting a large diamond on her left ring finger.

In June, Ronson officially confirmed their engagement during his appearance on "The FADER Undercover".

Their wedding marks a second marriage for both Ronson and Gummer.

Gummer, who is the third child of Streep and husband Don Gummer, was briefly married in 2019 to Tay Strathairn.

The pair separated after just 42 days together, with Gummer officially filing for divorce in early 2020.

Ronson was earlier married to French actor Josephine de La Baume from 2011 to 2018.