Marvel's 'Eternals' to release in India on November 5

'Eternals' is the the third film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase Four

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Sep 06 2021, 18:03 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2021, 18:05 ist
The official poster of 'The Eternals'. Credit: Twitter/@taran_adarsh

Marvel Studios' much-awaited epic action-adventure film Eternals is set to release in India on November 5, the makers announced on Monday.

Directed by Academy Award winner Chloe Zhao, the superhero film is about the titular group who has been living on earth for the past 7,000 years.

Created by cosmic beings called Celestials, the Eternals have been sent to earth to safeguard the planet from their evil counterparts Deviants.

The movie features a starry and diverse cast of Gemma Chan as Sersi, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Lia McHugh as Sprite and Barry Keoghan as Druig.

Eternals, the third film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase Four, will release in the country in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Zhao has penned the film''s screenplay with Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo and Matthew K Firpo. 

