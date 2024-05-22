Iran’s use of proxy warfare likely to persist, experts say

While uncertainty surrounds political succession in Iran after its president and foreign minister died in a helicopter crash, analysts say it is unlikely their deaths will alter the country’s projection of power through heavily armed allied groups in the Middle East.

Those groups — Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen, multiple militias in Iraq and Hamas in the Palestinian territories — are central to Iran’s ability to wield influence far beyond its borders despite being under strict economic sanctions for decades.

Iran works with these groups through the Quds Force, a division of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. The Guard answers directly to the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, not to the government run by the president. So even in a time of internal maneuvering and uncertainty after the deaths Sunday of President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, analysts expect little change in the groups’ rhythm of attacks or overall approach.