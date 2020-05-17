Meena says she once had a ‘heartbreaking’ meeting with Hrithik Roshan

Meena, one of the most prominent actresses in Tamil cinema, recently took to Instagram and revealed that Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan is one of her favourite heroes. She shared a throwback photo in which she is seen bonding with the ‘Greek God’ at a party held in Bengaluru after his wedding with Sanjay Khan’s daughter Sussanne. She jokingly said that that meeting the heart-throb after his big day was a ‘heartbreaking’ experience for her.

Hrithik, the son of veteran actor-director Rakesh Roshan, entered the Hindi film industry with the well-received Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and began a new chapter in life. He subsequently acted in biggies like Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham, Jodha Akbar and Dhoom 2 and consolidated his standing in the industry. He hit a rough patch in 2016 when Mohenjo Daro turned out to be a commercial failure and received negative reviews from most critics.

His next release Kaabil did decent business at the box office but did not do reach its potential as it clashed with the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees. After a two year hiatus, ‘Duggu’ bounced back with Super 30 and the blockbuster War. He is expected to star in the Krissh 4, directed by Rakesh Roshan. There has also been talk of him starring in the remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s Satte Pe Satta.

Coming back to Meena, she will next be seen in the Siva-directed Annaatthe that features Rajinikanth in the lead. The film, slated to release next Pongal, has a strong cast that includes Nayanthara and Khushboo. Some time ago, it was reported that Gopichand would be playing the villain in the biggie and this piqued the curiosity. The ‘Macho Star’, however, made it clear that he is not associated with the film previously known as Thalaivar 168.