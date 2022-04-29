'Mission: Impossible 7' : Tom Cruise's movie titled 'Dead Reckoning: Part 1'

'Mission: Impossible 7' gets official title

The film is slated to hit the screens on July 14, 2023

  Apr 29 2022
  • updated: Apr 29 2022, 14:58 ist
Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell in 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1'. Credit: IMDb

 The seventh instalment of Tom Cruise-led Mission: Impossible has received an official title.

During Hollywood studio Paramount Pictures' presentation at the ongoing CinemaCon convention, Cruise revealed that the latest film has been titled Mission: Impossible 7 - Dead Reckoning: Part 1.

Paramount has planned the seventh and eighth instalments as two back-to-back films and they are expected to bring an end to the franchise.

Both films are being directed by Christopher McQuarrie, and will introduce new cast members Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Rob Delaney and Indira Varma.

Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby and Henry Czerny are reprising their characters from the earlier movies.

Mission: Impossible 7 - Dead Reckoning: Part 1 will open in the US theatres on July 14, 2023, with the eighth and  final movie coming out on June 28, 2024

