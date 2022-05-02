Mithun Chakraborty discharged from Bengaluru hospital

Mithun Chakraborty discharged from Bengaluru hospital

Chakraborty's visit was part of a routine check up and there is nothing to be worried about, the actor's spokesperson said

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 02 2022, 19:28 ist
  • updated: May 02 2022, 19:39 ist
Mithun Chakraborty. Credit: AFP Photo

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, who was admitted to a Bengaluru hospital recently, has been discharged.

Chakraborty's visit to the hospital was part of a routine check up and there is nothing to be worried about, the actor's spokesperson said on Monday.

"He had gone for a routine check up and there is nothing to worry about. He is already at home. He is absolutely fit and fine. There is no reason to panic," the spokesperson told PTI.

The 71-year-old actor's pictures from the medical facility surfaced online on Saturday after BJP National Secretary Dr Anupam Hazra tweeted "Get well soon Mithun Da".

Chakraborty, who started his acting journey with filmmaker Mrinal Sen’s National Award winning 1976 drama “Mrigayaa”, is known for starring in hits like “Disco Dancer”, “Dance Dance”, “Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki” and “Commando” among others.

The actor was last seen on the big screen in "The Kashmir Files".

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mithun Chakraborty
Hospital
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bengaluru man gets job offer on matrimonial site

Bengaluru man gets job offer on matrimonial site

Shore up soft skills and boost your career

Shore up soft skills and boost your career

Amid intense heatwave, here's a list of dos and don'ts

Amid intense heatwave, here's a list of dos and don'ts

Why using BMI to measure your health is nonsense

Why using BMI to measure your health is nonsense

Can certain foods really stave off dementia?

Can certain foods really stave off dementia?

A streetside ode to Bollywood stars of Jewish descent

A streetside ode to Bollywood stars of Jewish descent

Murals bring 'joy' to Baghdad concrete jungle

Murals bring 'joy' to Baghdad concrete jungle

Netflix drops Meghan Markle's animated series 'Pearl'

Netflix drops Meghan Markle's animated series 'Pearl'

How India Inc is trying to become more inclusive

How India Inc is trying to become more inclusive

 