Mohanlal was fantastic in 'Drishyam 2', I took up the remake to challenge myself: Venkatesh on 'Drushyam 2'

Noted actor Venkatesh will soon be seen in the eagerly-awaited Drushyam 2, a remake of the Mohanlal-starrer Drushyam 2, which has created a great deal of buzz among fans. The star says he took up the project as he enjoyed Mollywood legend Mohanlal's work in the original version.

"Mohanlal was fantastic in the original. His expressions in a few scenes were fabulous. I took up Drushyam 2 as I thought I would never get the chance to do such sequences again in my career. They have come out quite well," he told DH during the film's trailer launch.

Drushyam 2, a sequel to Drushyam, revolves around what happens when the protagonist Rambabu tries to protect his family from the fallout of an incident that had taken place nearly six years ago.

"The approach to the character was the same. However, Rambabu is more cautious this time around. He is always one step ahead," he added.

Drushyam 2 has been directed by Jeethu Joseph, who wielded the microphone for the Malayalam version, and marks his Tollywood debut. The cast includes Meena, Esther Anil, Sampath Raj, Naresh and Nadhiya.

The film is slated to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 25. The original version, which released on the same platform earlier this year, received rave reviews and emerged as a 'digital blockbuster'. It remains to be seen whether Drushyam 2 lives up to the standards set by Mohanlal's version.

This will be Venkatesh's second release of the year. He was last seen in Narappa, a remake of the Tamil movie Asuran, which received praise for its emotional narrative. It was directed by Srikanth Addala and starred Priyamani as the female protagonist. The star is working on F 3, a sequel to the Sankranti hit F 2, which is touted to be a treat for the family audience. It stars Varun Tej as the parallel lead and may prove to be a gamechanger for the 'Mega Prince'. F 3 is slated to hit the screens on February 25, 2022.