Mumbai Police register FIR against actor Ranveer Singh over nude pictures on social media

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday filed an FIR against Bollywood actor and model Ranveer Singh for allegedly hurting the sentiments of women after photos of a nude photoshoot went viral on social media platforms sparking an outrage.

Singh (37), has been booked under sections 509, 292, and 294 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 67 A of the Information Technology Act.

Also Read | Complaint against Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot for 'hurting sentiments of women'

The FIR was lodged at the Chembur police station in Mumbai.

Singh is known for his roles in films like Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and Gully Boy and has recently been featured in Bear Grylls adventure show. He is a recipient of various awards.

Several individuals, NGOs and groups have been demanding action against Singh.

A lawyer, Vedika Chaubey, who is a former journalist, has sent a formal letter to the Chembur police station in Mumbai.

“Last week, I saw many nude photographs of actor Ranveer Singh on social media and the photographs were clicked in such a manner that any male or female will feel ashamed about it. I was amused to see that he has posted the photos on his personal Instagram and Twitter accounts,” Chaubey wrote in her complaint.

This clearly shows that he has nothing to do with Indian culture and he is least bothered about the people living in the country and abroad but his only concern is to earn crores of rupees by damaging cultures and traditions of India, she said.