Nagma tests positive for coronavirus

Nagma tests positive for Covid-19 days after receiving vaccine

The 50-year-old actor took to Twitter and wrote that she contracted the virus despite receiving the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on April 2

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 07 2021, 22:08 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2021, 22:08 ist
Nagma. Credit: DH Photo.

Actor-politician Nagma on Wednesday said she has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently under home quarantine. 

The 50-year-old actor took to Twitter and wrote that she contracted the virus despite receiving the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on April 2.

The Congress leader asked her fans to be cautious, even if they have been vaccinated. 

"Had taken my first dose of vaccine a few days ago. Tested for Covid-19, my test has come positive so quarantined myself at home. All please take care and take necessary precautions. 

"Even after taking the first dose of vaccine do not get complacent in anyway manner #staysafe," the actor wrote.

Nagma, who made her big-screen debut in 1990 with the Salman Khan-starrer actioner "Baaghi", is known for her performances in movies like "King Uncle", co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, "Suhaag" and "Baashha. 

She also featured in Telugu, Tamil, Bhojpuri, Malayalam and Kannada films. 

On Wednesday, Mumbai reported 10,428 new coronavirus cases and 23 fresh fatalities on Wednesday, which took its caseload to 4,82,760 and death toll to 11,851.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

This game aims to teach you about emotion recognition

This game aims to teach you about emotion recognition

Five Pawan Kalyan movies to watch before 'Vakeel Saab'

Five Pawan Kalyan movies to watch before 'Vakeel Saab'

Jellyfish-like organisms halt S Korean nuclear reactors

Jellyfish-like organisms halt S Korean nuclear reactors

This Hyundai car can cook your next meal!

This Hyundai car can cook your next meal!

What is the Taslima Nasreen-Moeen Ali controversy?

What is the Taslima Nasreen-Moeen Ali controversy?

 