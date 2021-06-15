National award-winning actor Sanchari Vijay no more

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 15 2021, 08:03 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2021, 08:16 ist
Sandalwood actor Sanchari Vijay. Credit: DH File Photo

National award-winning actor Sanchari Vijay passed away at 3:34 am on Tuesday morning, news agency ANI reported quoting a statement from Apollo Hospital.

Vijay, known for his performances in Nathicharami and Nanu Avanalla Avalu was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Bengaluru on Sunday after meeting with a road accident while heading home.

On Monday, doctors had declared him brain dead and his family members had agreed to donate his organs.

More to follow...

Sanchari Vijay
Karnataka
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

