National award-winning actor Sanchari Vijay no more

National award-winning actor Sanchari Vijay passed away at 3:34 am on Tuesday morning, news agency ANI reported quoting a statement from Apollo Hospital.

Vijay, known for his performances in Nathicharami and Nanu Avanalla Avalu was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Bengaluru on Sunday after meeting with a road accident while heading home.

On Monday, doctors had declared him brain dead and his family members had agreed to donate his organs.

More to follow...