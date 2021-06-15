National award-winning actor Sanchari Vijay no more

National award-winning actor Sanchari Vijay passed away at 3:34 am on Tuesday morning, news agency ANI reported quoting a statement from Apollo Hospital.
Vijay, known for his performances in Nathicharami and Nanu Avanalla Avalu was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Bengaluru on Sunday after meeting with a road accident while heading home.
On Monday, doctors had declared him brain dead and his family members had agreed to donate his organs.
More to follow...
