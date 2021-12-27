Sushmita Sen pens cryptic note after break-up

Need guts to take a risk to be happy: Sushmita Sen pens cryptic note after break-up

Sushmita was last seen in the web series 'Aarya 2'

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Dec 27 2021, 13:19 ist
  • updated: Dec 27 2021, 13:26 ist
Actor Sushmita Sen. Credit: Twitter/@thesushmitasen

Bollywood star Sushmita Sen, who recently announced her break-up with beau Rohman Shawl, has shared a cryptic note about taking risks to be happy.

Sushmita had mentioned that their relationship was long over but the duo still remained very good friends.

She took to Twitter on Sunday, where she shared a close-up picture of herself and mentioned that it takes a risk to be happy and it is not easy.

The actress captioned the image: "Taking a risk to survive takes Will...Taking a risk to be happy, that takes guts." You got guts people, believe me, we all do!!! let no one tell you otherwise!!! I love you!!! #duggadugga."

Earlier this year, speculations about them separating started doing the rounds when Sushmita made a post on Instagram and mentioned walking out of a futile relationship.

On the work front, Sushmita was recently seen in the second season of the International Emmy nominated series Aarya, directed by Ram Madhvani.

Sushmita Sen
bollywood
Entertainment News

