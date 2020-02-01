Netflix cancels 'Soundtrack' after one season

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • Feb 01 2020, 13:16pm ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2020, 13:49pm ist
Soundtrack will not be getting a second season. (Credit: Netflix)

 

 

 Netflix has pulled the plug on musical drama Soundtrack after just one season.

The Joshua Safran-created musical show had premiered in December 2018 to poor reviews.

The series takes a look at the love stories connecting a diverse, disparate group of people in contemporary Los Angeles through the music that lives inside their hearts and minds.

Fox had originally picked up Soundtrack in 2018 with a pilot-episode order. After the network passed it on, the show found home at Netflix.

The streamer had ordered a 10-episode first season in July 2018 and it premiered on December 18, 2018.

Soundtrack featured Jenna Dewan, Callie Hernandez, Madeline Stowe, Jahmil French, Campbell Scott, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Megan Ferguson and Evan Whitten. 

