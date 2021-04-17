Nithya Menen to be part of Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming movie?

Actor Pawan Kalyan will soon be seen alongside Tollywood heartthrob Rana Daggubati in the Telugu remake of the Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which has created a great deal of buzz among fans. According to a report carried by Deccan Chronicle, Nithya Menen has been offered a role in the movie.

The Awe actor has liked the script and is expected to sign the dotted line at the earliest. The makers of the film had previously approached Sai Pallavi to play the female lead but the Fidaa star was not able to take it up owing to her busy schedule.

Nithya is widely perceived to be a strong performer and previously garnered praise for her work in films such as Pranaa and Ishq. The actor also received a fair deal of attention for her performances in OK Kanmani, Ustad Hotel, Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju and the web series Breathe: Into the Shadows. The perception is that she may prove to be a good choice for the film.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum was directed by Sachy and featured Prithviraj-Biju Menon in the lead roles. It received critical acclaim for its realistic plot and emerged as a big hit at the box office. The Telugu version is likely to follow the same format as the original and have no songs. It may also feature Aishwarya Rajesh in an important role.

PK, meanwhile is going through a busy phase on the work front and was last seen in the blockbuster Vakeel Saab. The film was a remake of the Hindi movie Pink and featured the ‘Power Star’ in the role of a lawyer. PK will next be seen in the period-drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu, directed by Krish. It is a pan-India movie and highlights the adventures of an outlaw. The biggie is slated to hit the screens next year and might prove to be a gamechanger for the mass hero if it does well at the box office.