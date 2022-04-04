Indian-American singer Falguni Shah wins Grammy

No words to describe today's magic: Indian-American singer Falguni Shah on winning Grammy

Falguni Shah won a Grammy Award for 'A Colorful World' in the best children's album category

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • Apr 04 2022, 12:12 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2022, 12:22 ist
Singer Falguni Shah at the Grammys 2022. Credit: AFP Photo/Patrick T Fallon

 New York-based Indian singer Falguni Shah, known by her stage name Falu, won a Grammy Award for A Colorful World in the best children's album category.

The Mumbai-born singer-songwriter took to Instagram to thank the Recording Academy, which conducts the Grammys, for the win.

"I have no words to describe today's magic. What an honor to perform for the opening number of the GRAMMY Premier Ceremony, and then take home a statue on behalf of all the incredible people who worked on A Colorful World.

"We are humbled and thank the Recording Academy for this tremendous recognition. THANK YOU! (sic)" Shah wrote alongside her pictures from the event, which was held on Sunday night in Las Vegas.

The singer, known for her "modern inventive style with a formidable Indian classically-shaped vocal talent", was previously nominated for a Grammy in the same category for her 2018 album Falu's Bazaar.

Shah, who is in her early 40s, has trained in Hindustani Classical music in the Jaipur musical tradition and in the Benares style of thumrie under Kaumudi Munshi and semi classical music from Uday Mazumdar.

According to her official website, she later continued studying under the late sarangi/vocal master Ustad Sultan Khan, and later with the legendary Kishori Amonkar (Jaipur style).

Shah moved to the US in 2000 and her subsequent career there has led her to collaborate with the likes of Yo-Yo Ma, Wyclef Jean, Philip Glass, Ricky Martin, Blues Traveler and A R Rahman, among others.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

grammys
Entertainment News
Hollywood

What's Brewing

Grammys 2022: Music's top stars shine on red carpet

Grammys 2022: Music's top stars shine on red carpet

Foo Fighters win 3 Grammys, a week post drummer's death

Foo Fighters win 3 Grammys, a week post drummer's death

Coworking spaces slash discounts as demand recovers

Coworking spaces slash discounts as demand recovers

In Arunachal, villagers fear both militants and army

In Arunachal, villagers fear both militants and army

Sri Lanka cops fire tear gas at protesting students

Sri Lanka cops fire tear gas at protesting students

Online abuse went up during Covid-19, finds study

Online abuse went up during Covid-19, finds study

How transcription morphs words into adult language

How transcription morphs words into adult language

Jr Hockey WC: Indian women stun Germany to enter last 8

Jr Hockey WC: Indian women stun Germany to enter last 8

After China, Russia war may add to 'splinternet'

After China, Russia war may add to 'splinternet'

What's in your tapas?

What's in your tapas?

 