Oscars 2020: 5 things to know about 'Parasite' director Bong Joon-ho

South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho is considered to be one favourites to win the 'Best Director' award at the Oscars 2020, which will be held on February 10. The 50-year-old has bagged the nomination for stealing hearts with his critically-acclaimed flick Parasite, which revolves around class discrmination and greed, and this bears testimony to his abilities as a storyteller. The director enjoys a cult following in the international market, which proves he has an impressive body of work. With Parasite mania running wild, here are five things you need to know about Bong Joon-ho.

His Work Speaks For Itself: The talented filmmaker is known for making entertaining yet meaningful firms, which explore a range of human emotions. In fact, many feel his films cannot really be put into one particular category. For example, the much-loved The Host was a 'creature feature' as well as a biting take on how society often pays for its negligence. It also featured some emotional scenes, which upped its recall value big time.

Bong Joon-ho Has Already Created History: Regardless of whether he wins the Academy Award for best 'Best Director', Bong Joon-ho has already created history by becoming the first South Korean filmmaker to earn the coveted nomination. While speaking about this, he had said he was happy and added that he would not have been able to do it without his team.

Not A First: Parasite is not the first Bong Joon-ho movie to garner international attention. Okja, The Host and of course Memories of Murder are reasonably popular outside South Korea.

He Is Witty: Bong Joon-ho has slowly but surely emerged as the darling of the international media because of his witty responses. Recently, while interacting with the press, he had said that he has no interest in directing Marvel movies as he does not like seeing people in 'tight-fitting clothes' and this took social media by storm.

His Storm Is Not Ending: Bong Joon-ho's tryst with a global audience will not be ending after the Oscars 2020. He is 'in talks' with HBO to come up with a limited series based on Parasite. Recently, he revealed that it will deal with ideas that could not make it into the movie. He had even referred to it as a 'six-hour movie'.